Kin Market Cap Hits $10.52 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Kin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $311,914.49 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00432886 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.37 or 0.28675142 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.

Kin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.