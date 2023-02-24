Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.23

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.24. Kirin shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 66,951 shares changing hands.

Kirin Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.