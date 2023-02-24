Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading Down 2.1%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.83. 24,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 12,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.31. The company has a market cap of C$557.99 million and a PE ratio of 5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.81.
Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
