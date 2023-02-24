KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.85. The stock had a trading volume of 726,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,786. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $989,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in KLA by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.