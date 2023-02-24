Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $9.66 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.62. 1,070,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st.

