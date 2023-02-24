Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,251 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 313,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

