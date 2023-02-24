Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) VP Sells $17,666.22 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) VP Jorge Dimartino sold 10,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $17,666.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 355,440 shares in the company, valued at $618,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jorge Dimartino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Jorge Dimartino sold 18,657 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $33,769.17.

KRON stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 289,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,236. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRON. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,615,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 450,780 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,818,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

