Kujira (KUJI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $61.05 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Kujira has a total market cap of $61.05 million and approximately $223,970.88 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kujira has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.59137926 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $191,513.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

