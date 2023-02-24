Kujira (KUJI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $261,309.47

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Kujira has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $61.59 million and $261,309.47 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.59137926 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $191,513.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

