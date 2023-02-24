La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE LZB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,029. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 308,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after buying an additional 233,569 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

