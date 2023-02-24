Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.51. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Lagardere Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

Lagardere Company Profile

Lagardère SA is a holding company, which engages in the publication of books and e-books. It operates through the following segments: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Other Activities. The Lagardère Publishing segment includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, covering such areas as education, general literature, illustrated books, part works, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board game, and distribution.

