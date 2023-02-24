Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.80. 221,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

