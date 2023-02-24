Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 391,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,044% from the average daily volume of 34,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$34.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.59.

About Lara Exploration

(Get Rating)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.