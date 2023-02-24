Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,170 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

