LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Position Boosted by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $251,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $264,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 27.3% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVAC remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,164. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

