Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,768,899 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 401.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768,899 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Liberty Energy worth $28,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

