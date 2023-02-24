Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,218 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Trip.com Group worth $30,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $40.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

