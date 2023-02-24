Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 24,493 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cigna worth $44,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $294.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.83 and a 200-day moving average of $305.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $218.52 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Stephens lowered their target price on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

