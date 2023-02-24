Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $176.14 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.80) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.38) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

