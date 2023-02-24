Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $493.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.55 and a 200 day moving average of $499.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

