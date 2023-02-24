Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2,584,350.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,870 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $29,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 187.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 185.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $497,254. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.