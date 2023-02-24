Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,668,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $37,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Newell Brands Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NWL opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

