Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,040 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $33,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

HCA stock opened at $251.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

