Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance
LGI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 25,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,485. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $18.56.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
