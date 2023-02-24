Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

LGI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 25,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,485. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $18.56.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.