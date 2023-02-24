LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.11-1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. 203,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,980. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

