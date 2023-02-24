Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $228.07

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.07 and traded as low as $214.93. Li Ning shares last traded at $216.28, with a volume of 2,929 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.48.
Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.
