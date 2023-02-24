Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.19

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.33. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 263,670 shares trading hands.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1,260.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 530,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 491,099 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $597,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.