Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.19

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.33. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 263,670 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
