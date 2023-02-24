Lido DAO (LDO) Trading Down 7% This Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Lido DAO has a market cap of $2.39 billion and $270.72 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00012188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 846,122,700 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

