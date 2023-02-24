Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. StockNews.com raised Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.31. 1,394,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.85.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Life Storage by 562.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.