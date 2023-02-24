Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $300.73

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €300.73 ($319.93) and traded as high as €306.45 ($326.01). Linde shares last traded at €306.00 ($325.53), with a volume of 1,019,871 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($372.34) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from €350.00 ($372.34) to €355.00 ($377.66) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €280.00 ($297.87) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($361.70) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($386.17) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €305.78 and a 200-day moving average of €300.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

