Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $380.00. 1,125,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,441,252 shares.The stock last traded at $323.84 and had previously closed at $331.89.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.27 and a 200 day moving average of $310.40. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

