Liquity (LQTY) Trading Up 17.2% This Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Liquity has a total market cap of $95.97 million and $1.20 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00004567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,891,573 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

