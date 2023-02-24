Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $230.55 million and $774,283.99 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00424077 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,675.49 or 0.28091632 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 230,633,645 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.