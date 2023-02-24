LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LKQ also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.