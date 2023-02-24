LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 385,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

