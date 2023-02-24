LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. LKQ updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 312,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,550. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at $187,057,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EHP Funds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

