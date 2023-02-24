LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 49,355 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameren Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

AEE stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.00%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

