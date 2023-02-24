LMR Partners LLP Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,696 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $126.27 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.49.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

