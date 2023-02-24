LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.