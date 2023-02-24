LMR Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $428,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $2,180,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,640.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ashley Zickefoose bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,830.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,021,450 shares of company stock worth $35,037,776. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.