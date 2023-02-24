LMR Partners LLP Sells 16,005 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,337,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,354,000 after buying an additional 508,360 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,265,000 after buying an additional 371,104 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 143.9% during the second quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 485,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after buying an additional 286,383 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 301,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHKEL stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

