Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$168.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$138.94.

Shares of TSE:L traded up C$0.82 on Friday, hitting C$119.26. The company had a trading volume of 210,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,315. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$97.37 and a 1 year high of C$126.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$116.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$1,635,537.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$1,635,537.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. Insiders own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

