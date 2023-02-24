Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LOGI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Logitech International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Logitech International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading

