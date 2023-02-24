London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.12 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.44). 36,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 7,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).
London Finance & Investment Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 28.57. The company has a market cap of £11.10 million, a PE ratio of 912.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.57.
London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
Featured Articles
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.