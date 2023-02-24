Loop Capital Increases Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target to $70.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 3.3 %

ALTR opened at $56.57 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $1,746,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,543.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $7,803,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

