Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.90. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

