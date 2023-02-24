LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

LTC Properties Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 14,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LTC opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.87. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 91.94%.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.