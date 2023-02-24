Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Down 8% This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $88.41 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

