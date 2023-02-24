Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 13,727,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 11,495,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.