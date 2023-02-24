Luminus Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 536,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Latham Group accounts for 0.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Latham Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Latham Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.24 million, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.